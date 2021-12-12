Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. The entire event will be aired live across the country. Speaking to ANI, Shrikant Mishra, Priest at Kashi Vishwanath temple said, "The city is filled with enthusiasm as the temple is ready to become 'Vishwanath Dham' after years.

1) The city of Varanasi has been decked up before the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

2) The entire stretch of Godowlia to Maidagin has been painted in pink, to maintain a consistent look and bring out its rich heritage.

3) Over 3,000 seers, figures associated with different religious maths, artistes and other noted people will assemble at the venue on December 13 to witness the inauguration.

4) The inauguration ceremony has been named "Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi" (divine Kashi, grand Kashi).

5) The inauguration will be on a grand level with Diwali-like celebrations, prayers, yagyas

6) Known to be Prime Minister's dream project, this corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

7) Built over a sprawling area of 5,000 hectares, the corridor has decongested the temple complex.

8) The estimated cost of this entire project is close to ₹800 crore.

9) Multiple constructions such as temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience among others have also been constructed.

10) At Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, devotees will also see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who once reconstructed the temple.

