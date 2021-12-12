Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration by PM Modi: 10 things to know

Varanasi is all set for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. The entire event will be aired live across the country. Speaking to ANI, Shrikant Mishra, Priest at Kashi Vishwanath temple said, "The city is filled with enthusiasm as the temple is ready to become 'Vishwanath Dham' after years.

