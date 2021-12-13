From massive murals depicting art and cultural heritage of Benares to the illumination of several buildings near the Kashi Vishwanath temple site, Varanasi is all decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to arrive here on Monday to take part in a host of events.

The main event will be the inauguration of phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around ₹339 crore.

Here is the schedule of PM Narendra Modi's schedule in Varanasi:

PM Modi will visit the Kaal Bhairav Temple at around 12pm today during his visit to Varanasi.

PM Narendra Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at around 1pm after which he will inaugurate the phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham which has been constructed at ₹339 crore.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister will witness Ganga Aarti from a boat at around 6pm.

On Tuesday, at around 3:30pm, Prime Minister will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

PM Modi will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inside the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) campus.

Chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Deputy chief ministers of Bihar and Nagaland will also be present during the conclave.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

These will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including “suvidha kendras", tourist facilitation centre, “vedic kendra", “mumukshu bhavan", “bhogshala", city museum, viewing gallery and food court among others.

The scale of the project was such it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet.

