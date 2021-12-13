Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration: PM Modi's itinerary in Varanasi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi will dedicate to people the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws massive number of visitors from India and abroad
From massive murals depicting art and cultural heritage of Benares to the illumination of several buildings near the Kashi Vishwanath temple site, Varanasi is all decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to arrive here on Monday to take part in a host of events.
The main event will be the inauguration of phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around ₹339 crore.
Chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Deputy chief ministers of Bihar and Nagaland will also be present during the conclave.
A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
These will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including “suvidha kendras", tourist facilitation centre, “vedic kendra", “mumukshu bhavan", “bhogshala", city museum, viewing gallery and food court among others.
The scale of the project was such it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet.
