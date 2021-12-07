Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating ₹800 crore-corridor Kashi Vishwanath corridor in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on December 13. The multi-crore corridor project was designed by Bhimal Patel, the architect behind the proposed Central Vista redevelopment project.

Known to be Prime Minister's dream project this Corridor will shorten the period and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.

Phase 1 of the redeveloped project, covering the temple precincts will be opened to the public following the inauguration. While the second phase involves the redevelopment of the banks of the Ganga and will be ready by January next year.

At Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, devotees will also see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who once reconstructed the temple. The entire event will be aired live across the country.

Forty ancient temples were found following the demolition of buildings around the main temple. These centuries-old temples which were earlier hidden are now visible. They will be preserved and opened to the public.

According to Patel, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project includes the construction of Temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience, salvation home, Godowlia Gate, Bhogshala, shelter for priests and sevadars, spiritual book space, and others.

