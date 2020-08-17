Home >News >India >Kashmir: 2 CRPF jawans, 1 J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Baramulla
Photo: PTI

Kashmir: 2 CRPF jawans, 1 J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Baramulla

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 11:19 AM IST PTI

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning

SRINAGAR : Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.

He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.

