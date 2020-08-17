Kashmir: 2 CRPF jawans, 1 J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Baramulla

Kashmir: 2 CRPF jawans, 1 J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Baramulla1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 11:19 AM IST
SRINAGAR : Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.
He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.
