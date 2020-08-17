Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Kashmir: 2 CRPF jawans, 1 J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Baramulla
Photo: PTI

Kashmir: 2 CRPF jawans, 1 J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Baramulla

1 min read . 11:19 AM IST PTI

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning

SRINAGAR : Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated