Kashmir: 4 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir, says all the four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian. The operation is over

All four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Munihal area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police informed, "Two unidentified terrorists got killed in an encounter with security forces in Munihal area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier on March 16, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian.

