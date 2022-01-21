Kashmir: 64-hour lockdown imposed as Covid cases surge. Details here

Kashmir: 64-hour lockdown imposed as Covid cases surge. Details here1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 5992 new cases of the novel coronavirus -- the highest single day spike since the pandemic began
SRINAGAR : Kashmir has been witnessing an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory, following which authorities on Friday imposed a 64-hour lockdown to curb the surge.
The authorities banned non-essential movement of people across Kashmir as the UT saw a rise in cases since the beginning of the new year.
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 5992 new cases of the novel coronavirus -- the highest single day spike since the pandemic began. There are 31,044 active cases in the Union Territory.
The restriction were announced by the police in the afternoon after the government ordered complete restriction on non-essential movement from 2 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.
Shops and other business establishments in the city and elsewhere in the valley – which had opened this morning – were forced by police to shut in view of the restrictions.
The police closed the markets and asked people to return to their homes.
After the movement of people early in the morning, the police erected barricades at several places in Srinagar and other areas of the valley and the movement of public was restricted.
Only employees and emergency cases were allowed to move and all other non-essential movement was restricted.
The district authorities appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and curtail their movement in view of the rising cases.
