Caught between the devil and the deep blue sea: Kashmir’s apple growers face a lost harvest
Irfan Amin Malik 7 min read 27 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Kashmir's apple growers are forced to choose between leaving apples on the trees, where they risk falling and rotting, or harvesting them only to watch the fruit rot in trucks stranded along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SRINAGAR : In Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Sajad Ahmad Nanwai spends what should have been a bustling harvest morning clearing rotting apples from the ground instead of supervising labourers plucking ripe fruit into crates.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story