Kashmir: Eid-e-Milad 2025 holiday notification mismatch sparks major row - 'deliberate negligence unacceptable'

Eid-e-Milad 2025: A major row has once again erupted in Kashmir division of Jammu and Kashmir after the L-G administration declared a holiday marking Eid-e-Milad, a day earlier than the lunar calendar date.

Advertisement

Mainstream politicians and clerics alike condemned what they called the authorities ‘utter disregard’ on the revered occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi—the day when Prophet Muhammad was born.

Muhammad, the last Prophet of Islam, was born on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. According to the sighting of the crescent moon ten days ago, the 12th of Rabi al-awwal is on Saturday, 6 September. However, the holiday on account of the festival is being observed on Friday, 11th of Rabi al-awwal, as per the administration's holiday calendar.

Advertisement

Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir-ul-Islam, expressed displeasure over what he termed as the government’s “failure” to align its notification with the actual sighting of the moon for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). Similarly, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the head cleric of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid also ‘strongly condemned’ the utter ‘disregard of authorities’ for failing to reschedule the holiday in accordance with the actual date.

“This deliberate negligence is unacceptable to the Muslims of J&K who strongly protest it . Equally regrettable is the silence of the elected govt, who fail to take a stand on any issue of the people of J&K. I will also talk about it in my juma sermon at Jama Masjid today,” Farooq said in a post on X on Friday.

Advertisement

Incidentally, the Eid-e-Milad 2025 holiday in most of India is today, 5 September.

Not just the clerics, even mainstream politicians from the ruling National Conference condemned the shifting of Eid-e-Milad 2025 Holiday. The UT's Education Minister Sakina Itoo lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration for not shifting the holiday on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi "despite repeated requests".

'Playing with the emotions of the people' The minister accused the LG administration of "playing with the emotions of the people" by not shifting the holiday to Saturday from Friday.

"This is totally unjust that Eid-e-Milad, a sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide, is not observed as a holiday on the correct date in J-K. What does 'subject to appearance of the moon' mean if it is not followed?" Itoo said in a post on X.

Advertisement

She said, "Despite repeated requests" from the elected government to shift the holiday, “no action has been taken.” "This is playing with the emotions of the people. Such decisions should be at the helm of the elected government," the minister added.

Subject to appearance of crescent The L-G administration had, in the past, refused to change the Eid holiday as well.

Basically, the confusion has to do with the appearance of the moon deciding the dates. The administration releases the holiday list in advance, and often times the moon sighting predictions are wrong, and the dates of events with Islamic significance are changed.

Eid-e-Milad in Kashmir In Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, Eid-e-Milad is a major occasion and a gazetted holiday. On this day, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, a sacred relic known as Moi-e-Muqqadas—a strand of the Prophet's hair—is displayed at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar for the faithful to see (deedar).

Advertisement

Also Read | School holiday for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi: Educational institutions to remain shut

Devotees gather in large numbers at the shrine, located on the banks of the Dal Lake, to participate in special prayers and witness the relic, which is kept in a glass casket and shown from the first floor of the building.

All this will happen on Saturday, while the holiday is on Friday.