The BJP fired a fresh salvo at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter's assertion that he had ‘learnt a lot’ during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. As the party concluded a three day plenary in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, BJP leader Sambit Patra also noted that the session ‘seems to be headed by Gandhi family’.

“After 52 years Rahul Gandhi realised his responsibilities. Though Mallikarjun Kharge is president…whole plenary session seems to be headed by Gandhi family. India is a bright spot and Rahul Gandhi shouldn't worry about the country. He should first learn about the country," Patra asserted.

The remarks came in the wake of Gandhi's address at the 85th Plenary Session.

“52 years past and I still don’t have home, but when reached Kashmir felt like home. Yatra was to make people of all castes and age groups feel at home. People were not talking about political things to me during yatra but it all changed when I reached Kashmir (sic)," Gandhi said today.

Asserting that he had ‘learned a lot’ during the Yatra, the Wayanad MP said that thousands had connected with him and the Congress during the journey.

“I walked for my nation from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. I listened to all problems of farmers and realized their pain," he added.

Following the culmination of the Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra the party is now mulling a similar march from Arunachal Pradesh in eastern India to Porbandar in the western state of Gujarat.

