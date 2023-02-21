The Kashmir Files wins ‘Best Film’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 20231 min read . 10:41 AM IST
The Kashmir Files wins ‘Best Film’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023
Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files has won the ‘Best Film’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.
