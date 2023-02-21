Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  The Kashmir Files wins ‘Best Film’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023

The Kashmir Files wins ‘Best Film’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023

1 min read . 10:41 AM IST Livemint
The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files wins ‘Best Film’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023

Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files has won the ‘Best Film’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. 

Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files has won the ‘Best Film’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP