Kashmir gets its first ever open-air floating theatre at Dal Lake. See pics

Kashmir gets its first ever open-air floating theatre at Dal Lake. See pics1 min read . 03:05 PM IST
- This theatre is expected to attract more tourists and boost tourism in the Union Territory
Floating theatre: Kashmir has got the first-ever open-air floating theatre in the famous Dal lake. The theatre was launched on Friday by J-K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.
Sharing a video of the theatre, the District Information Centre, Kulgam wrote on Twitter: "The concept is now reality!! Spectacular view of the 1st ever floating theater and Backwaters journey."
This theatre is expected to attract more tourists and boost tourism in the Union Territory.
On this occasion, a Shikara rally, adorned with shining lights passed through Nehru Park to Kabootar Khana with local artists singing and dancing to Kashmiri songs which entertained guests, according to ANI.
Bollywood film 'Kashmir ki Kali' was shown to tourists and residents of the area in the theatre.
Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Tourism and Culture, J-K government said that the theatre will benefit tourism in the union territory. He said the concept of open-air is pretty unique, not found anywhere in this world.
“It will greatly advantage the tourism in Kashmir. Shikara, houseboat owners, the hotel industry is welcoming tourists with open hands. J-K is safest from the Covid point of view since the entire tourist industry is vaccinated," he told ANI.
The secretary informed that various capacity-building programmes were done on Covid protocols by the industry. "Since winter is coming soon, hope people from the country and world will visit J-K," he said.
The news agency also spoke to a houseboat owner who said such programmes are good. "If they keep happening, tourism will increase in Kashmir. I urge everyone to visit Kashmir and enjoy. It is extremely safe. This theatre is great too. More activities like this should happen so that tourists are attracted to this place," he said.
