Kashmir heatwave prompts school closure, early summer break as soaring mercury grips valley, touches 35.5°C

Heatwave conditions in Kashmir prompted the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to announce summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools. Schools across the Kashmir Valley will remain closed from 6 July to 19 July, as it witnessed one of the hottest months in over two decades. The region braces for spike in mercury and another heatwave after few days of downpour.

Schools up to the higher secondary level will remain closed during the notified period, according to an official order. Classes will resume from 20 July after the vacation in the wake of rise in temperatures across Kashmir over the past several days. This early summer break comes after most arid June since 2014. India received nearly 40% less rainfall than normal last month, recording driest June in 12 years. With 40% less rainfall than normal, it was the fifth-driest month since 1901.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 06.07.2026 to 19.07.2026," DSEK's notification said.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Tuesday said precipitation this month is expected to be less than 94% of the long-term average of about 28 centimeters, attributing it to the emergence of an El Niño weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo took to social media platform X to advise students to take necessary precautions against the heat and stay safe during the vacation by remaining hydrated.

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The post stated, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions across the Kashmir Valley, all Government and recognised private schools shall observe Summer Vacation from 6th July to 19th July 2026. Schools will reopen on 20th July 2026."

Extending wishes ahead of summer vacation, she added, “The well-being and safety of our students remain our highest priority. I wish all our students, teachers, and school staff a safe, healthy, and refreshing break. I also urge everyone to stay hydrated, take necessary precautions during the heat, and utilise this time for rest, reading, and meaningful family engagement.”

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum daytime temperatures remained 5–6°C and 4-6℃ above normal across most parts of Kashmir, indicating persistent heatwave-like conditions. In the Jammu division, maximum and minimum temperatures were 0–2°C and 1-4℃ above normal at many places.

Srinagar recorded one of the highest maximum temperature in the Kashmir division at 35.2°C, while Jammu city was the hottest in the Jammu division with a maximum temperature of 36.3°C. In Kashmir's Konibal, the maximum temperature spiked as high as 35.5°C and in Kupwara it hovered touched 35.4°C.

5-day weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir Predicting possibility of heavy rains, flash floods, thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds till 5 July, the IMD issued yellow alert for Kashmir and orange for Jammu division.