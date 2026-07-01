Kashmir heatwave prompts school closure, early summer break as soaring mercury grips valley, touches 35.5°C

Heatwave conditions in Kashmir prompted the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to announce summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools. Schools across the Kashmir Valley will remain closed from 6 July to 19 July, as it witnessed one of the hottest months in over two decades. The region braces for spike in mercury and another heatwave after few days of downpour.

Advertisement

Schools up to the higher secondary level will remain closed during the notified period, according to an official order. Classes will resume from 20 July after the vacation in the wake of rise in temperatures across Kashmir over the past several days. This early summer break comes after most arid June since 2014. India received nearly 40% less rainfall than normal last month, recording driest June in 12 years. With 40% less rainfall than normal, it was the fifth-driest month since 1901.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 06.07.2026 to 19.07.2026," DSEK's notification said.

Advertisement

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Tuesday said precipitation this month is expected to be less than 94% of the long-term average of about 28 centimeters, attributing it to the emergence of an El Niño weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo took to social media platform X to advise students to take necessary precautions against the heat and stay safe during the vacation by remaining hydrated.

Also Read | Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir

Advertisement

The post stated, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions across the Kashmir Valley, all Government and recognised private schools shall observe Summer Vacation from 6th July to 19th July 2026. Schools will reopen on 20th July 2026."

Extending wishes ahead of summer vacation, she added, “The well-being and safety of our students remain our highest priority. I wish all our students, teachers, and school staff a safe, healthy, and refreshing break. I also urge everyone to stay hydrated, take necessary precautions during the heat, and utilise this time for rest, reading, and meaningful family engagement.”

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum daytime temperatures remained 5–6°C and 4-6℃ above normal across most parts of Kashmir, indicating persistent heatwave-like conditions. In the Jammu division, maximum and minimum temperatures were 0–2°C and 1-4℃ above normal at many places.

Advertisement

Srinagar recorded one of the highest maximum temperature in the Kashmir division at 35.2°C, while Jammu city was the hottest in the Jammu division with a maximum temperature of 36.3°C. In Kashmir's Konibal, the maximum temperature spiked as high as 35.5°C and in Kupwara it hovered touched 35.4°C.

5-day weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir Predicting possibility of heavy rains, flash floods, thunderstorm, lightening and gusty winds till 5 July, the IMD issued yellow alert for Kashmir and orange for Jammu division.

Monsoon set to cover most of Northwest India According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), prevailing atmospheric conditions indicate that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab today.

Advertisement

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Kashmir heatwave prompts school closure, early summer break as soaring mercury grips valley, touches 35.5°C