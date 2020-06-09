Kashmir hit by low-intensity earthquake, epicentre near Srinagar

Kashmir hit by low-intensity earthquake, epicentre near Srinagar1 min read . 09:44 AM IST
- The earthquake which hit Srinagar in the morning had a magnitude of 3.9
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Kashmir Valley was hit by a low-intensity earthquake this morning. The disaster management department said an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 8:16 am, with epicentre located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar.
Kashmir Valley was hit by a low-intensity earthquake this morning. The disaster management department said an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 8:16 am, with epicentre located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar.
There were no reports of injuries or damage so fa.
There were no reports of injuries or damage so fa.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated