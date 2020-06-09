Kashmir hit by low-intensity earthquake, epicentre near Srinagar

NEW DELHI : Kashmir Valley was hit by a low-intensity earthquake this morning. The disaster management department said an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 8:16 am, with epicentre located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar.

There were no reports of injuries or damage so fa.

There were no reports of injuries or damage so fa.