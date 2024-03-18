Kashmir's Dal Lake hosts Inaugural Formula-4 Car Racing event
The serene environs of Dal Lake in Kashmir witnessed a thrilling spectacle on March 18 as the Valley hosted its inaugural Formula-4 car racing event. Sleek racing cars roared along the picturesque Boulevard road, leaving behind trails of excitement in their wake against the stunning backdrop of the Zabarwan Hills, as per a report by Rising Kashmir.