Kashmir will get its first multiplex today in Srinagar. See photos

Kashmir will get its first multiplex today in Srinagar.
With the successful completion of the multiplex which is being designed by INOX in Srinagar, people will get the opportunity to enjoy Bollywood movies on the big screen after a long time from today.
The first multiplex in Kashmir will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises will also have a food court aimed at promoting local cuisine. The scheduled opening of the multiplex, which will be operated by INOX, comes close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating multipurpose cinema halls -- one each in the twin Pulwama and Shopian districts.
According to an official, the multiplexes are designed by INOX. Three large auditoriums have been built in the multiplex with a seating capacity of more than 500 people at a time. The auditorium has been provided with the Dolby Atmos digital sound system giving the viewers surround sound for the best movie experience.
The 30-year-old said ever since noted businessman Vijay Dhar announced his project for opening the first multiplex in Kashmir, he has been keeping a track of the development.
Dhar, who also owns a reputed private school here, said the multiplex will be thrown open to the public on Tuesday with a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.
The Valley had seen nearly a dozen stand-alone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.
According to the official, the locals here often went to watch movies earlier and hoped for peace and brotherhood to prevail in the Valley like before.
The setting up of a multiplex in Kashmir, which has seen terrorism for a long time from the other side of the border, comes three years after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the theatres in the Valley had shut in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.
*With inputs from agencies
