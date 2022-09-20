Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Kashmir will get its first multiplex today in Srinagar. See photos

Kashmir will get its first multiplex today in Srinagar. See photos

A view of the INOX multiplex ahead of the inauguration. It comprises three cinema auditoriums with a capacity of 520 seats in Srinagar.
2 min read . 08:09 AM ISTLivemint

  • Kashmir to get get its first multiplex today in Srinagar.See photos

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the successful completion of the multiplex which is being designed by INOX in Srinagar, people will get the opportunity to enjoy Bollywood movies on the big screen after a long time from today.

With the successful completion of the multiplex which is being designed by INOX in Srinagar, people will get the opportunity to enjoy Bollywood movies on the big screen after a long time from today.

The first multiplex in Kashmir will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises will also have a food court aimed at promoting local cuisine. The scheduled opening of the multiplex, which will be operated by INOX, comes close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating multipurpose cinema halls -- one each in the twin Pulwama and Shopian districts.

The first multiplex in Kashmir will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises will also have a food court aimed at promoting local cuisine. The scheduled opening of the multiplex, which will be operated by INOX, comes close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating multipurpose cinema halls -- one each in the twin Pulwama and Shopian districts.

View Full Image
A view of the INOX multiplex ahead of the inauguration. It comprises three cinema auditoriums with a capacity of 520 seats in Srinagar
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A view of the INOX multiplex ahead of the inauguration. It comprises three cinema auditoriums with a capacity of 520 seats in Srinagar
Click on the image to enlarge

According to an official, the multiplexes are designed by INOX. Three large auditoriums have been built in the multiplex with a seating capacity of more than 500 people at a time. The auditorium has been provided with the Dolby Atmos digital sound system giving the viewers surround sound for the best movie experience.

According to an official, the multiplexes are designed by INOX. Three large auditoriums have been built in the multiplex with a seating capacity of more than 500 people at a time. The auditorium has been provided with the Dolby Atmos digital sound system giving the viewers surround sound for the best movie experience.

The 30-year-old said ever since noted businessman Vijay Dhar announced his project for opening the first multiplex in Kashmir, he has been keeping a track of the development.

The 30-year-old said ever since noted businessman Vijay Dhar announced his project for opening the first multiplex in Kashmir, he has been keeping a track of the development.

Dhar, who also owns a reputed private school here, said the multiplex will be thrown open to the public on Tuesday with a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.

Dhar, who also owns a reputed private school here, said the multiplex will be thrown open to the public on Tuesday with a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.

View Full Image
Owner of INOX multiplex Vijay Dhar ahead of the inauguration of multiplex comprising three cinema auditoriums with a capacity of 520 seats in Srinagar
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Owner of INOX multiplex Vijay Dhar ahead of the inauguration of multiplex comprising three cinema auditoriums with a capacity of 520 seats in Srinagar
Click on the image to enlarge

The Valley had seen nearly a dozen stand-alone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.

The Valley had seen nearly a dozen stand-alone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.

According to the official, the locals here often went to watch movies earlier and hoped for peace and brotherhood to prevail in the Valley like before.

According to the official, the locals here often went to watch movies earlier and hoped for peace and brotherhood to prevail in the Valley like before.

View Full Image
Security forces stand guard outside the INOX multiplex ahead of its inauguration. It comprises three cinema auditoriums with a capacity of 520 seats in Srinagar.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Security forces stand guard outside the INOX multiplex ahead of its inauguration. It comprises three cinema auditoriums with a capacity of 520 seats in Srinagar.
Click on the image to enlarge

The setting up of a multiplex in Kashmir, which has seen terrorism for a long time from the other side of the border, comes three years after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the theatres in the Valley had shut in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.

The setting up of a multiplex in Kashmir, which has seen terrorism for a long time from the other side of the border, comes three years after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the theatres in the Valley had shut in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.

*With inputs from agencies

*With inputs from agencies

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.