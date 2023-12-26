Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists using Made-in-China weapons to attack Indian Army; says report
Terrorist factions in Jammu and Kashmir are reportedly using China-made weapons, body cameras and communication devices in their assaults against the Indian Army.
Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are increasingly using China-made weapons and communication tools in their assaults against the Indian Army, India Today reported. Intelligence sources have disclosed to the publication that groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba are employing Chinese arms, body cameras and communication devices in their operations. LiveMint could not independently verify the India Today report.