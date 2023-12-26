Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are increasingly using China-made weapons and communication tools in their assaults against the Indian Army, India Today reported. Intelligence sources have disclosed to the publication that groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba are employing Chinese arms, body cameras and communication devices in their operations. LiveMint could not independently verify the India Today report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This alarming trend extends beyond mere equipment usage. China is accused of providing drones, grenades and various weapons to the Pakistan army. These arms are then allegedly redirected to terrorist factions for use in Jammu attacks. Security forces have gathered evidence supporting these claims in recent terror incidents, the publication added.

Also Read: China softening stance on gaming after $80 billion rout, approves 105 domestic games Furthermore, the Pakistan army's use of sniper rifles, developed with Chinese technology, against Indian soldiers, has been noted. An incident in November highlighted this, where a sniper rifle was employed against an Indian soldier at the Jammu border. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The images released by terrorists following major terror attacks this year, captured using Chinese body cameras, were reportedly altered and morphed, according to the publication.

Also Read: Four terrorists spotted in IB sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Khour Intelligence sources also indicate that encrypted messaging devices used by terrorists are of Chinese origin, as per India Today. This revelation points to a deeper collusion wherein the Pakistani army, receiving a regular supply of weapons and communication gear from China, reportedly diverts these to terrorist groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These groups then perpetrate infiltrations and terrorist attacks in India.

India Today sources also suggest that China, irked by India's increased military presence in Ladakh after the 2020 Galwan standoff, is attempting to revive terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: After Poonch attack, Khalistani separatist Pannun ties up with Kashmiri terror groups The objective, as per the sources, is to compel the Indian Army to redirect its focus from the Ladakh border back to Kashmir, thus easing pressure on China in the disputed region.

Weapons seized in J&K Meanwhile, on December 25, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a search operation in Panzu and Gamiraj, Pulwama, based on specific information, PTI reported. They caught three suspects and found two pistols and other military-type items. The Army and police are now questioning these suspects together.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!