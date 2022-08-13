SRINAGAR : The valleys of Kashmir is set to get a multiplex for the first time in thirty years. This multiples that has been designed by INOX is set to become a welcome change to bring entertainment to the youth in the Valley along with employment opportunities, reported news agency ANI.

The news agency reported that the multiplex is most likely to be open to public from September. The multiples has been designed by INOX. The amenity will have three auditoriums, each equipped with with the latest sound systems and comfortable seating facilities.

The setting up of a multiplex in Kashmir, which has seen terrorism for a long time from the other side of the border, comes three years after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the theatres in the Valley had shut in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.

Speaking to ANI, Project manager, Vishaq said, "We are starting the first multiplex in Kashmir designed by INOX. There are three auditoriums in which the latest sound systems are installed. A silver screen is being used. Recliner seats, as well as normal chairs, are also made available."

Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar said that the youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema that they get elsewhere outside Kashmir.

"We saw there had been no such thing here for 30 years, we thought why not? So we've just started. The youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema which they get in Jammu or in other towns of the country," he said.

The capacity of the multiplex will be around 520 people. The multiplex has food courts and other entertaining facilities which will be an attraction point for children.

The work is underway in full swing to complete work as soon as possible.

