Kashmir likely to get its first multiplex in September, 2022. Read here2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 03:48 PM IST
- The theatres in the Valley had shut in 1990 due to the rise in militancy.
SRINAGAR : The valleys of Kashmir is set to get a multiplex for the first time in thirty years. This multiples that has been designed by INOX is set to become a welcome change to bring entertainment to the youth in the Valley along with employment opportunities, reported news agency ANI.