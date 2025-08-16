How a lotus bloom in Wular Lake may boost Kashmir's green economy

SRINAGAR : For 12 years, Nisar Ahmad Dar, 30, has known every ripple and shadow of Kashmir’s Wular Lake, navigating its waters from dawn to dusk to cast his nets in search of fish.

This summer, something unusual caught his eye: A scattering of lotus flowers with pale pink petals unfolding gently on the surface of one of Asia’s largest freshwater lakes, long choked by weeds, pollution, and neglect.

The sight stilled his oar. For Dar, the return of this fragile bloom was more than beauty, as it carried the promise of an economic lifeline for the communities bound to the lake.

“Never before have I seen lotus plants in the lake," said Dar. “Given the strong local demand for nadru, the edible lotus stem, this bloom could transform the fortunes of the fishing community."

Nadru is prized in domestic markets and is finding a growing base of international buyers. Before sale, the stems are meticulously sorted and tied into bundles, graded by length and thickness to ensure quality. A standard 2-kilogramme bunch typically sells for ₹250- ₹350, while top-grade bundles can command prices of up to ₹1,000- ₹1,200.

Lotus flowers (Nelumbo nucifera) are blossoming in Wular after almost 30 years. They vanished in September 1992, when a devastating flood swept across the Valley. Water from the Jhelum River surged into the lake, depositing heavy silt that smothered aquatic plants and crippled its fragile ecosystem. For decades, the sediment left the lake stagnant and barren.

“For years, I thought the lotus had vanished from Wular," Dar told Mint, resting his oar on the side of his boat. “But maybe they were just sleeping under the silt, waiting for the right moment to rise again. When I saw them in July, it felt like the lake was breathing differently, like it was alive in a way I had not seen in my lifetime."

Dar credited the sudden appearance of lotus plants in the lake to recent dredging by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA). The desilting, he said, created conditions for the plants to make the lake their home again.

“Six metres of silt were cleared from a patch, which turned the water grey temporarily. But soon after, lotus plants began to emerge naturally. Their growth purifies the water, improves the lake’s ecological balance, and will eventually support the return of fish," added Nadeem Qadri, an environmental lawyer from Kashmir.

Similarly, Ovais Mir, project coordinator at the WUCMA, told Mint that the return of lotus to Wular Lake is the result of years of ecological restoration after decades of siltation had nearly wiped them out.

“This is not only the result of government work but a clear example of how focused restoration can revive lost ecosystems. There were small patches where lotus grew earlier, usually in shallow areas that still had water, but the seeds were gradually disappearing due to heavy siltation and shrinking water zones," he explained.

“Through our 2020 restoration programme, we identified critically silted areas and began dredging five square kilometres and more than 7.9 million cubic metres of silt have been removed from the lake so far," he added.

Anzar Khuroo, professor of botany at the University of Kashmir, described it as a promising ecological restoration effort and a success story for the region’s wetland conservation management.

“When people living in the catchment who depend on the lake begin to see direct economic returns, they are more likely to protect it. This form of participatory conservation, where livelihood and the lake’s ecological health go hand in hand, is the most effective way to preserve a wetland like Wular," he said.

Kashmir’s degrading lifeline

In the Kashmir valley, the lotus stem is more than just a vegetable. It is a prized culinary treasure. Revered in homes across the region, it's key ingredient for Wazwan, the elaborate and highly celebrated traditional feast prepared during weddings and festivals.

The fishermen say that nadru harvesting is a labour-intensive and culturally significant practice involving farmers diving neck-deep into the lake’s waters to collect the lotus stems. They say the nadru grown in Wular is different in taste and colour from that grown in other lakes, including Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, and Anchar Lake.

The communities living along the banks of Wular Lake rely heavily on its resources, with fishing and the collection of water chestnuts, locally known as gaer, serving as their primary sources of income. However, the decline in fish populations, because of pollution, has cast a shadow over their livelihoods.

Abdul Aziz Malla, a 64-year-old fisherman, recalled that around 45 years ago, the lake was full of lotus plants and home to seven species of fish, with each fisherman catching about 50 kilogrammes of fish a day to sustain a livelihood. “Today, only a single fish species remains, no lotus stems have been harvested in three decades, and daily catches have fallen to just 5–10 kilograms. Our Zurimanz village, locally known as ‘Bangladesh', has about 250 households, and nearly everyone depends on the lake."

But the sighting of blooming lotus plants has sparked new hope for better sustenance and a more promising future for the lake’s dependent residents.

Abdul Majeed, another young fisherman from Zurimanz, a village in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on the banks of Wular Lake, told Mint that harvesting lotus stems can not only boost fishermen’s incomes but also help keep the lake clean, as the plants require regular maintenance to thrive.

“This is the first time in my life I have seen lotus plants growing here," said the 32-year-old. “It is likely due to the desilting and dredging. For us, it is a signal. If we want these plants to return every year, we have to take care of the lake. That means keeping it clean, avoiding pollution, and treating it as our responsibility. Growing lotus is not just a livelihood. It is a commitment."

Wular Lake, located at the foothills of the Harmukh mountain range and spanning 130 square kilometres between Baramulla and Bandipora districts, has shrunk significantly over the past century. Official records and multiple studies show that the lake’s open water surface area has reduced from approximately 89.6 square kilometres in 1911 to about 15.7 square kilometres by 2013.

This alarming shrinkage is driven primarily by silt deposition from floods, catchment degradation, conversion of lake area to agriculture and plantations, and pollution.

According to local fishermen, Wular Lake, 62 kilometres north of Srinagar, supplies nearly 54% of Kashmir’s total fish production, yielding over 4,000 tonnes a year. Yet, despite its ecological and economic importance, it has long been neglected by the government.

“Wular has everything. It draws tourists and sustains livelihoods for nearly 10,000 families who depend on it for fishing, water chestnut harvesting, and now lotus stems," said Ghulam Hassan, president of the Wular Fishermen Association. “But pollution, mining, dam construction, and continued official neglect have pushed the lake to the edge. If dredging and restoration efforts are not carried forward, Wular will lose its sheen entirely within the next three years."

Wular Lake, a designated Ramsar wetland of international importance, is a key winter refuge for thousands of migratory birds—from the rare Siberian crane to mallards, pochards, teals, and gadwalls—arriving from Siberia, Central Asia, and beyond.

Malla, whose only son, Amir Aziz Malla, also works on the lake, is now hoping for better days ahead. He believes the resurgence of lotus plants could boost fishermen’s incomes, helping them support their families and repay the loans they have taken from fish dealers.

Green economy boost

Khuroo also highlighted the broader implications of traditional nadru cultivation for Kashmir’s green economy and called for possible replication of such efforts across the region. “Traditional aquatic farming is quietly making a comeback, and nadru cultivation is emerging as a sustainable livelihood option. If (Wular is) managed well, this model can be extended to other wetlands," the professor said.

Mir said the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, is expected to release a comprehensive report in 2026 assessing Wular’s water dynamics, ecosystem health, and the impact of dredging. “We expect the report to show that about five square kilometres of the lake have recovered ecologically, enhancing its overall environmental health."

He explained that of the 130 square kilometres of recorded lake area, 27 square kilometres are critically silted land mass. “Out of that, five square kilometres have been revived. With challenges and complex biodiversity dynamics remaining, empowering local communities and respecting their rights is essential for sustaining this progress."

Qadri said the real impact will be felt in the coming months as the harvest begins. “By September, lakhs will flow into the local economy as fishermen harvest lotus stems for the first time in three decades. This marks a turning point for green livelihoods in the region."

The success of lotus stems in Wular also offers a valuable blueprint for broader green economy ambitions, showing how targeted investment in ecosystem restoration can generate tangible economic benefits, create green jobs, and empower local communities, Mir said.