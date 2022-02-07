Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Kashmir man creates 'world's largest' cafe made out of snow. See photos

Kashmir man creates 'world's largest' cafe made out of snow. See photos

Gulmarg: Tourists at the world's highest igloo restaurant at a ski resort, in Gulmarg, Saturday. The restaurant's owner Wasim Shah claims it to be the world's highest restaurant beating a similar restaurant in Switzerland by 3 to 4 feet in height. 
2 min read . 08:12 AM IST Livemint

Claims to be the ‘world’s largest Igloo Cafe', a Kashmiri man has designed 37.5 feet high and a diameter of 44.5 feet cafe in Gulmarg

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An igloo cafe in Jammu and Kashmir has become an attraction for tourists. The cafe named 'Snowglu' has been set up at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

An igloo cafe in Jammu and Kashmir has become an attraction for tourists. The cafe named 'Snowglu' has been set up at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I saw this concept in Switzerland a few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow and why not start this concept here," Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the igloo said

"I saw this concept in Switzerland a few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow and why not start this concept here," Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the igloo said

With a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, Shah claimed it was the world's largest cafe of its kind.

With a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, Shah claimed it was the world's largest cafe of its kind.

View Full Image
Gulmarg: Tourists at the world's highest igloo restaurant at a ski resort, in Kashmir.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Gulmarg: Tourists at the world's highest igloo restaurant at a ski resort, in Kashmir.
Click on the image to enlarge

He said last year also he created igloos and claimed those were the world's biggest. But this year he has created the world's highest igloos cafe, Shah claimed.

He said last year also he created igloos and claimed those were the world's biggest. But this year he has created the world's highest igloos cafe, Shah claimed.

"This year, I made the world's highest, and its height is 37.5 feet and its diameter is 44.5 feet," Shah, a hotelier, said.

"This year, I made the world's highest, and its height is 37.5 feet and its diameter is 44.5 feet," Shah, a hotelier, said.

He said the biggest igloo cafe, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is in Switzerland, and its height is 33.8 feet and diameter 42.4 feet.

He said the biggest igloo cafe, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is in Switzerland, and its height is 33.8 feet and diameter 42.4 feet.

“So, this is larger than that," Shah said.

“So, this is larger than that," Shah said.

View Full Image
Tourists are seen inside India’s first Igloo Café, made out of snow by a hotelier, to attract and provide his customers an outdoor winter experience at Kashmir's Gulmarg Tourist and Ski Resort.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Tourists are seen inside India’s first Igloo Café, made out of snow by a hotelier, to attract and provide his customers an outdoor winter experience at Kashmir's Gulmarg Tourist and Ski Resort.
Click on the image to enlarge

About Kashmir's Snowglu Cafe/Igloo Cafe:

About Kashmir's Snowglu Cafe/Igloo Cafe:

There are two sections in this cafe--One for seating and one for art space, wall carvings. The cafe has 10 tables and 40 people can eat at a time. he said they have used sheep's skin as seat covers. According to the owner, it took 1,700 man-days to complete the project.

There are two sections in this cafe--One for seating and one for art space, wall carvings. The cafe has 10 tables and 40 people can eat at a time. he said they have used sheep's skin as seat covers. According to the owner, it took 1,700 man-days to complete the project.

View Full Image
A couple takes a picture inside the Asia’s largest Igloo café, made out of snow.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A couple takes a picture inside the Asia’s largest Igloo café, made out of snow.
Click on the image to enlarge

“We have created it in two steps with a staircase. Forty people can eat at a time," he said.

“We have created it in two steps with a staircase. Forty people can eat at a time," he said.

Having a thickness of five feet, the cafe is likely to reopen for the public till March 15.

Having a thickness of five feet, the cafe is likely to reopen for the public till March 15.

View Full Image
Srinagar, India - February 04, 2022: A view of India’s first Igloo café made out of snow by a hotelier to attract and provide his customers an outdoor winter experience at Kashmir's Gulmarg Tourist and Ski Resort, around 55 km north of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday, February 04, 2022.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Srinagar, India - February 04, 2022: A view of India’s first Igloo café made out of snow by a hotelier to attract and provide his customers an outdoor winter experience at Kashmir's Gulmarg Tourist and Ski Resort, around 55 km north of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday, February 04, 2022.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Click on the image to enlarge

“It has a thickness of five feet. We hope it stands till March 15, after which we will close it for the public," Shah said. It took 64 days to complete it with 25 people working day and night, he added.

“It has a thickness of five feet. We hope it stands till March 15, after which we will close it for the public," Shah said. It took 64 days to complete it with 25 people working day and night, he added.

 

 

View Full Image
Tourists are seen inside India’s first Igloo Café, made out of snow by a hotelier to provide his customers an outdoor winter experience at Kashmir's Gulmarg.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Tourists are seen inside India’s first Igloo Café, made out of snow by a hotelier to provide his customers an outdoor winter experience at Kashmir's Gulmarg.
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!