Kashmir man creates 'world's largest' cafe made out of snow. See photos

Kashmir man creates 'world's largest' cafe made out of snow. See photos2 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Claims to be the ‘world’s largest Igloo Cafe', a Kashmiri man has designed 37.5 feet high and a diameter of 44.5 feet cafe in Gulmarg
An igloo cafe in Jammu and Kashmir has become an attraction for tourists. The cafe named 'Snowglu' has been set up at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I saw this concept in Switzerland a few years back where they have such hotels, which are equipped with sleeping facilities as well. I thought Gulmarg sees a lot of snow and why not start this concept here," Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the igloo said
With a height of 37.5 feet and a diameter of 44.5 feet, Shah claimed it was the world's largest cafe of its kind.
He said last year also he created igloos and claimed those were the world's biggest. But this year he has created the world's highest igloos cafe, Shah claimed.
"This year, I made the world's highest, and its height is 37.5 feet and its diameter is 44.5 feet," Shah, a hotelier, said.
He said the biggest igloo cafe, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is in Switzerland, and its height is 33.8 feet and diameter 42.4 feet.
“So, this is larger than that," Shah said.
About Kashmir's Snowglu Cafe/Igloo Cafe:
There are two sections in this cafe--One for seating and one for art space, wall carvings. The cafe has 10 tables and 40 people can eat at a time. he said they have used sheep's skin as seat covers. According to the owner, it took 1,700 man-days to complete the project.
“We have created it in two steps with a staircase. Forty people can eat at a time," he said.
Having a thickness of five feet, the cafe is likely to reopen for the public till March 15.
“It has a thickness of five feet. We hope it stands till March 15, after which we will close it for the public," Shah said. It took 64 days to complete it with 25 people working day and night, he added.
