The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir continue to batter extreme cold as the temperature remained several degrees below freezing point across the valley. According to the officials, Gulmarg recorded temperatures as low as minus 9 degrees Celsius. The capital city of Srinagar also remained extremely cold with a minus 2.3 degree Celsius temperature.

The people of Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, are facing cold conditions with the temperature dropping to minus 0.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The conditions at Kokernag in south Kashmir were more severe with minimum temperatures dropping to minus 3.5 degrees Celsius while at Kupwara the temperature settled at minus 3.4 degrees.

The temperatures at Pahalgam, the base for the annual Amarnath Yatra, are hovering around minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. The people of the area are witnessing a drop of around 4 degrees Celsius in temperature from the previous three nights.

The Union Territory is currently gripped under 'Chillai Kalan', which is period of 40 days, during which the valley faces the harshest weather. The period starts on 21 December and end on 30 January with high expectation and frequency of rainfall.

Not just this, after the Chillai Kalan, a 20-day 'Chillai Khurd' period starts followed by a 10-day'Chillai Bachha' days. The intensity of the cold conditions diminishes with every period.

Over the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted snowfall and rainfall at scattered places. The weather department added that the intensity of the precipitation is expected to be high till Wednesday and the plains of Kashmir are expected to receive moderate snowfall after that.

The middle and high reaches of the Union Territory may experience moderate to heavy snow, while several areas in Jammu will receive rainfall.

