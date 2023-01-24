Kashmir: Minimum temperature remain below freezing point is many areas. Latest IMD predictions here1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST
- The Union Territory is currently gripped under 'Chillai Kalan', which a period of 40 days, during which the valley faces the harshest weather
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir continue to batter extreme cold as the temperature remained several degrees below freezing point across the valley. According to the officials, Gulmarg recorded temperatures as low as minus 9 degrees Celsius. The capital city of Srinagar also remained extremely cold with a minus 2.3 degree Celsius temperature.
