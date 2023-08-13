Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, announced on August 12 that there would be no restrictions or internet shutdown in the region during Independence Day celebrations.

The Commissioner conveyed that there would be no restrictions on August 15 across the entire Kashmir valley, and internet services would remain operational, ensuring that people can engage with the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign without hindrance. He noted the public's enthusiastic participation in the campaign, interpreting it as a positive indication.

Earlier on August 12, the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' initiative saw a dynamic spectrum of activities unfold across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District.

The District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) in Ganderbal orchestrated a sequence of captivating events under the overarching theme of 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh'. A lively 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning procession) took place in Zone Kangan as part of the festivities.

Recent security preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the commencement of the Budda Amarnath Yatra on August 17 garnered attention from key officials.

The Additional Director General of Police for the Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, along with Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range, Haseeb Mughal, convened a comprehensive security review meeting. The primary objective was to evaluate the security landscape in light of the impending events.

A statement from the Jammu and Kashmir police disclosed, "The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023."

(With ANI inputs)