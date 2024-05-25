Kashmir on road to become 'Valley of hope' for startups: Ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant highlights the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation, suggesting it as a promising hub for startups. He also says Kashmir is a better destination for meetings and incentives than Davos, Switzerland.
India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has lauded the significant changes witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019. Kant, the former CEO of NITI Aayog, has said that Kashmir has the potential of becoming the 'Valley of hope' for startups, especially after recent ‘radical’ transformation on the ground.