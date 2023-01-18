Kashmir: Pakistan won’t have peace talks if India doesn’t revoke Article 3703 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 06:08 AM IST
The statement comes soon after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan wanted ‘to live in peace with India’.
The statement comes soon after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan wanted ‘to live in peace with India’.
New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV said, "We have learnt our lesson, and we want to live in peace with India, provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems," the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office raked up the issue of Kashmir and called for the restoration of Art 370.