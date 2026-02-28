Pulwama: Every morning before workers arrive, Feroz Ahmad Bhat walks into his tin-roofed pencil-slate unit in Oukhoo village and counts the poplar logs stacked along the wall. Bhat does not use a ledger. Instead, he runs his palm across the pale trunks, silently calculating how many days of work remain.
India’s pencil village is running out of wood
SummaryA poplar shortage in Kashmir’s Pulwama district is squeezing margins, stalling investment and threatening a cluster that produces most of India’s pencil slats.
