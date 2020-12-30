OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures, Gulmarg shivers at minus 11 degrees C
A child crosses a makeshift log bridge in Tangmarg, around 30 kilometers north of Srinagar (HT)
A child crosses a makeshift log bridge in Tangmarg, around 30 kilometers north of Srinagar (HT)

Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures, Gulmarg shivers at minus 11 degrees C

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 05:42 PM IST PTI

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake

Srinagar: Intense cold wave conditions swept Kashmir on Wednesday as the mercury fell below the freezing point across the valley, officials said.

The cloud cover ahead of Tuesday's snowfall had kept the night temperature around the freezing point for two consecutive nights in most parts of the valley but the respite ended as the mercury plunged to minus 11 degrees in Gulmarg in north Kashmir, the officials said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
With effect from 1 April, the ministry also relaxed the 60-year old Protected Area Permit (PAP) for foreigners visiting Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. Photo: HT

Nagaland declared 'disturbed area' under AFSPA as condition 'dangerous': MHA

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Farmers burn posters of the Reliance Jio telecommunications company

Jio writes to Punjab CM, DGP over incidents of 'vandalism' at network sites

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
Lord Ayyappa Temple, in Sabarimala, Kerala.

Sabarimala opens for Makaravilakku festival, chief priest in quarantine

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
People sit at the sea front during the sunset in Mumbai

New Year eve restrictions in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru: Night curfew, other rules

2 min read . 06:09 PM IST

They said Gulmarg tourist destination was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius -- a drop of six notches in 24 hours.

The officials said the minimum temperature in Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — was minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded the minimum of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in the north, registered a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in the south, minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall, the officials said.

While 'Chillai-Kalan' – which began on December 21 -- will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). PTI MIJ CK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout