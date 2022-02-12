Gujarat: Bajrang Dal members on Saturday staged a protest at food joints of KFC, Domino's, Pizza Hut and showrooms of Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors in Ahmedabad against their social media post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

Jvalit Mehta, north Gujarat convener of Bajrang Dal, said that these firms should issue an apology saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India, "only then we will forgive them".

Gujarat | Bajrang Dal members staged a protest at food joints of KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut & showrooms of Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors in Ahmedabad against their social media post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' pic.twitter.com/g43dY4uKYj — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Hyundai Motor has already expressed deep regrets over the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet on Kashmir from the official account of the Pakistan Hyundai.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts," the car manufacturer said in a statement issued on February 8.

Hyundai further said that once the situation was brought to its attention, it made the distributor acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action. "We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor, which misused the Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence," the car maker said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.