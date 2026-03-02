Kashmir under restrictions today after massive protests over Khamenei's killing; Lal Chowk sealed, schools shut

Authorities have imposed restrictions across Kashmir, while internet speed has been slowed down in the wake of a protest call by an amalgam of religious organisations today against the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike.

The strike call for today has been given a day after thousands of protestors took to the streets in several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, on Sunday, against Khamenei’s killing.

The authorities have sealed Lal Chowk, the city centre, which witnessed a huge gathering of mourners on Saturday. The protestors even offered prayers at the Srinagar landmark.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an amalgam of religious organisations, has called for a complete peaceful strike. Kashmir Valley’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, one of the MMU members, condemned the killing of Khamenei while calling for a shutdown on Monday.

“Deeply saddened and outraged at the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel, which has shaken the Muslim world. The people of J&K collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girl students in Minab,” Mirwaiz said.

Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.

Protests were held at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Pulwama in the valley, the officials said.

The religious leaders said this is a moment for the Muslims to rise above divisions and stand united and "register our protest and solidarity against this killing and the continued aggression in the region".

There are around 15 lakh Shias in the Kashmir Valley. While Khamenei was a prominent religious leader of Shia Muslims, he was equally regarded by Sunnis of the region for his stand against Palestine and against Israel and the US.

CM Omar appeals for peace Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also appealed to all communities to remain calm and united, and promised that the government was closely tracking the situation in West Asia, with senior officials of the Union Territory coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs for the safety and welfare of students and others from J&K who are in the region.

Reviewing the security situation across J&K at a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials, including all the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, Sinha said, “Peace is our collective responsibility”. He appealed to all communities to uphold it.

Schools shut, exams postponed The Jammu and Kashmir government has also announced that the schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday amid protests over Khamenei’s killing.

“The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has called for a complete strike tomorrow. We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness,” he added.

This is the first shutdown call by Mirwaiz and other clerics in the Valley since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, Spontaneous protests broke out on Saturday in areas with a large Shia population, the officials said, adding the protestors marched through the streets peacefully and were shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Also Read | 1970s style oil embargo fears worry experts amid Iran conflict — What it means

“Schools were sent to open tomorrow after long winter break but because of the protests and call for shutdown they’ll remin closed tomorrow," said J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo.

Deeply saddened and outraged at the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel, which has shaken the Muslim world.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has also postponed its OMR-based written test for the post of Laboratory Attendant in the Home Department at the last minute. The exam was scheduled to be held across the Union Territory on March 1 (Sunday).

The Board said the new exam date would be notified separately on the official website. Though it did not give a reason for the postponement, sources said that the decision has been taken in view of protests that erupted following the killing of Khamenei.