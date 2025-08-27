Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled for today amid heavy rainfall

In view of the adverse weather conditions, all the Kashmir University (KU) examinations scheduled to be held on August 27, 2025, have been postponed. Fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be notified later, said Controller Examinations of Kashmir University.

Rivers overflowed across the Jammu region on Tuesday, with raging waters sweeping away everything in their path. Boulders, trees, and rocks tumbled down hillsides, claiming the lives of at least 13 people, including nine pilgrims who were killed by a landslide on the Vaishno Devi route.

Heavy rains pounded most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, swelling rivers and streams and prompting officials to warn residents against going near hill slopes and water bodies due to the risk of flooding and landslides.

In Pahalgam’s Betaab Valley, the water level in the Sheshnag Nallah surged past its record of 5.68 feet, reaching 6.02 feet, according to officials. The flood alarm level for the stream is 4.59 feet, with the danger mark set at 5.09 feet, both breached amid the relentless downpour.

Here's what IMD said The meteorological department has said light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places with moderate to heavy showers over the southern parts of Kashmir on Tuesday.

From August 27 to 29, a brief spell of rain is likely to occur at a few places, while from August 30 to September 1, moderate rain may occur at isolated places in Kashmir.

Officials said the authorities here have issued an advisory to people in view of the inclement weather with a forecast of intense rain, cloudbursts or flash floods in parts of the Kashmir Division from August 26 to September 1.

“In view of the rise in the water level of River Jhelum caused by continuous heavy rainfall and increased inflow from the intervening nights of 25th, 26th, and 27th of August 2025 and after careful assessment of the situation. The flood is declared in the river Jhelum as it has crossed the danger mark at Sangam Gauge and is flowing above the flood declaration mark, i.e. 21.66 ft at 2.30 AM,” said the Jal Shakti Department advisory.

Official release on 'flood declaration' by the Jammu and Kashmir govt.

"The people of the Kashmir Division in general and those residing in flood-prone, landslide-prone, and low-lying areas are advised to refrain from venturing in and around the slopes and water bodies until the weather improves," the advisory said.

"Tourists, Shikara operators, sand miners, and those operating near Jhelum, other rivers, lakes, and water bodies across the Kashmir Division shall not attempt to cross or operate before verifying the prevailing conditions and situation of these water bodies and their tributaries," it added.