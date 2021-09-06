Mobile internet services will be restored in most of the Kashmir valley today, stated Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar on Monday. However, restrictions on mobile data connectivity will continue in Srinagar and Budgam, he added.

The ban on voice calling and internet services was imposed after the demise of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. While voice calling and fixed-line internet services across all operators were restored Friday night after remaining suspended for two days, mobile internet services remained barred.

Five days after Geelani's death, restrictions had been relaxed in the valley yesterday, but security forces remained deployed in the region. There were no restrictions on people's movement, but barricades and check- points could still be seen along the roads, especially those leading to Hurriyat leader's residence at Hyderpora.

Traffic has somewhat returned to the streets in Kashmir, but most of it is public transport as cars and other private vehicles are sparsely coming out. Some shops opened during Sunday as restrictions were relaxed.

Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.