Kashmir Vande Bharat train needs better timing, more frequency and onboard Wi-Fi: Omar Abdullah to Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to increase the number of coaches, frequency and reschedule the timings of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train that started operating last month.

The Chief Minister also sought to provide onboard internet connectivity for the train, the first rail service connecting Kashmir with mainland India.

Increase in Number of Coaches The current coach configuration on the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is proving insufficient to cater to the growing passenger demand, especially during weekends, holidays, and the ongoing pilgrimage and tourism seasons, Abdullah said in the letter addressed to the Union Minister.

“Augmenting the train's capacity by adding one or more Chair Car and Executive Class coaches will go a long way in addressing this surge,” he said in the letter.

Abdullah said he made the request based on the feedback from various stakeholders and commuters and his own experience after travelling by the train.

Modi Flagged Off Kashmir Vande Bharat Trains Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir from Jammu on June 6, after the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

Modi flagged off the train services from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi(SMVD) railway station in Jammu's Katra to Srinagar, Kashmir. On the occasion, Modi also flagged off another train from Srinagar to Katra.

Before the June 6 inauguration, trains operated between Banihal and Baramulla, north of Srinagar in the Kashmir valley, and between Jammu, Udhampur and Katra in the Jammu region.

Increase Frequency Given the 'overwhelming' response and the strategic importance of this route, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to increase the frequency of the train. “This would greatly benefit local commuters and tourists and help unlock the full potential of this vital corridor,” he said in the letter.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Train The Vande Bharat Express in Kashmir operates on two routes: Katra to Srinagar and Srinagar to Katra, with a total of four trips daily.

The first train (26401) departs Katra at 8:10 AM and arrives in Srinagar at 11:08 AM, while the return train (26402) leaves Srinagar at 2:00 PM and arrives in Katra at 4:48 PM. The second service (26403) departs Katra at 2:55 PM and reaches Srinagar at 5:53 PM, with the return train (26404) leaving Srinagar at 8:00 AM and arriving in Katra at 10:58 AM.

Both services operate six days a week, with the Katra to Srinagar service not running on Tuesdays and the Srinagar to Katra service not running on Wednesdays.

Rescheduling of Timings Abdullah said, in the letter, that it has also been observed that the current departure and arrival timings are not optimal for the working population or for those intending to undertake day-trips for official, educational, medical, or pilgrimage-related purposes.

“In this regard, it is earnestly requested that the depafture from Katra be scheduled in the early morning hours, and the return journey from Srinagar be timed for the late evening. This would facilitate same day return travel and signiflcantly enhance commuter convenience,” the letter reads.

High-speed onboard Wi-Fi In the last request, the CM pitched for an internet facility on board the train. In today's digital age, uninterrupted internet access has become a key expectation of passengers, especially on premium trains such as the Vande Bharat Express, the CM said.

“Provision of high-speed onboard Wi-Fi will greatly enhance the travel experience, allowing passengers to remain connected for work, communication, and entertainment during their journey especially in view of poor mobile connectivity in the long tunnels,” he said.

