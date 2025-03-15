Fresh snowfall occurred in several areas of Kashmir on Saturday, while some parts of the Valley received light to moderate rainfall.

The plains in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts received fresh snowfall, while snowfall was also recorded in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam tourist resorts, officials said.

Gurez in Bandipora district, some localities in Kupwara, and several areas in the higher reaches of the Valley also received snowfall that continued till last reports came in, they added.

Also Read | Polar Vortex collapse to bring severe winter weather with snowfall to Canada, US

Most other parts of Kashmir are seeing light to moderate rains, they also said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent spells of light to moderate rainfall at most places and snow in the higher reaches on Saturday.

According to the department, there is a possibility of intermittent brief spells of light rain or snow at several places towards Sunday morning.

The weather is likely to improve in the afternoon, it added.

Also Read | Snowfall and flash floods hit Canary Islands | Watch video

WATCH VIDEO

Rainfall in Srinagar On Thursday, low-hanging clouds draped Srinagar bringing intermittent light rain to the city.

The IMD had forecast cloudy skies with occasional showers over Srinagar until March 16.

Visuals from Srinagar showed thick clouds hovering over Dal Lake, with light drizzles causing ripples on the water's surface.

The IMD had advised residents to expect more light rain over the next few days, urging travelers to stay updated on weather conditions.

Last week, the Kashmir Valley experienced a drop in temperature after recent rainfall, contributing to the winter chill. The temperature recorded was five degrees Celsius.

Landslide At least three people were injured in a landslide that hit the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

The landslide hit near a sumo stand in the afternoon, officials said.