Kashmiri apples at UAE supermarkets this year

Al Maya Group Director and Partner Kamal Vachani, while noting that this is a peak apple harvesting season in Kashmir, expressed his happiness to announce the availability of freshly harvested apples at his supermarkets.
Giving a boost to the export of superior quality apples from India to the international market, a UAE-based business conglomerate that has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries is showcasing Kashmiri apples in its stores, according to the news agency PTI.
The premium quality Kashmiri apples are considered one of the best quality apples harvested mainly in the months of September-October.
"We are happy to announce the availability of freshly harvested apples at our supermarkets in the UAE," he said as quoted by PTI.
Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - in addition to other businesses.
Customers at the UAE supermarkets said that this is the first time they are having Kashmiri apples here. “Though I have tried apples from many other countries, Kashmiri apples are different in taste and freshness. As a mother, I would love to recommend these Kashmiri apples," said Yasmina Zara, an Arab national and a mother.
Mir Syed Shahid Ahmed Kamili, President- Federation Chambers of Industries, Kashmir, said that India ranks seven in world apple production with a share of only 3 percent among all fruit crops.
“Kashmir boasts around 80 percent share of the total apple produced in India. We are thankful to the government of India as we are getting heavy subsidies and support to promote the export of Kashmiri products," he said.
