Kashmiri man arrested for impersonating PMO official, army doctor and marrying 6-7 women
The Odisha Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Kashmiri man on the charge of cheating people by impersonating a PMO official and an Army doctor. The man also married a number of women in several states, STF IG JN Pankaj said.
