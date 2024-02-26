Kashmiri Pandit Prof in UK Nitasha Kaul denied entry to India despite invitation from Karnataka govt - here's why
Indian-origin professor Nitasha Kaul was denied entry in India despite a valid UK passport and OCI, after being invited by Karnataka Government. BJP criticized the government, calling her an 'anti-India element' and 'Pakistani sympathiser'.
The Karnataka Government had invited Indian-origin professor Nitasha Kaul to attend an event here, however, the academic at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom was denied entry when she landed at Bengaluru airport.
“…and no easy access to food and water, made dozens of calls to airport for basic things as a pillow and blanket, which they refused to provide, then 12 hours on the flight back to London," she added.
Reacting to the development, the Karnataka BJP was quick to label the professor an "anti-India element" and a part of what it called a 'Break India Brigade', criticizing the Karnataka Government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for extending an invitation to Kaul.
The BJP also went on to label Kaul a "Pakistani sympathiser" and posted headings of a couple of her writings on X.
The saffron party claimed the Congress government was "threatening the unity & integrity of India" by extending an invitation to the Kashmiri Pandit professor -- who has written and spoken extensively on Kashmir, Bhutan, and other topics.
The BJP used the opportunity to claim that the Congress is "now using Karnataka as its laboratory to prepare the ground for its divisive agendas". "Thanks to our security agencies, one such anti-India element was caught suspiciously entering India and detained at the airport", it further said.
(With PTI inputs)
