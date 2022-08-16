Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in terror attack in J&K

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in terror attack in J&K1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 03:15 PM IST
A Kashmiri Pandit has been shot dead and his brother injured in an alleged terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district
In second attack on a civilian in the valley in less than 24 hours a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar and his injured brother as Pintu Kumar.