Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in terror attack in J&K

In second attack on a civilian in the valley in less than 24 hours a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar and his injured brother as Pintu Kumar.

On Monday - as the country was celebrating its 75th Independence Day - terrorists threw a grenade at a house in Budgam and injured a civilian identified as Karan Kumar Singh. Singh was shifted to a Srinagar hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week. Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders cutting across party lines have condemned the killing of a Kashmir Pandit in the Shopian district.

"Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared," Manoj Sinha tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.

"Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident and a militant attack have left a trail of death and suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed and Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family," he said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror on innocent minority community members at Shopian in which Sunil Kumar was killed and another injured. Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished."

People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone condemned the attack as a "heinous act of violence" and expressed his condolences to the family of the victims.

(With agency inputs)