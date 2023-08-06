Kashmir-Kanyakumari rail connectivity by end of this financial year: J&K LG Manoj Sinha1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year. It will connect the valley with all important commercial centres of the country, the PTI reported.
