Kashmir-Kanyakumari rail connectivity by end of this financial year: J&K LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year. It will connect the valley with all important commercial centres of the country, the PTI reported.

The J&K LG Sinha was addressing a ceremony at Budgam railway station after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country at a cost of 24,470 crore under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The LG expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for including three stations of J&K Union Territory (UT)-- Jammu Tawi, Udhampur and Budgam--under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Sinha said the redevelopment of railway stations in the J&K Union Territory will give huge boost to connectivity and ease of travel for passengers.

"I believe railway connectivity is the lifeline of a society. A railway line not only strengthens connectivity with different regions but it also brings economic prosperity and transforms standard of living and creates a new destiny of the concerned region," PTI reported quoting J&K Union Territory LG Sinha said.

The LG said that J&K was witnessing rail projects of unprecedented magnitude in Kashmir valley.

“Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year. It will connect the valley with all important commercial centres of the country," the Lt Governor added.

The LG further said that the Railway Board has sanctioned five Final Location Survey works in Kashmir-Doubling of Baramulla-Banihal Railway Line, New Baramulla-Uri, Awantipora-Shopian, Sopore-Kupwara and Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam Rail Line. Once approved, the new networks will boost rail connectivity in the valley, the LG added.

The region saw private investment of around 14,000 crore from 1947 to 2021, when the new industrial scheme was unveiled, projects worth 26,000 crore to 27,000 crore are going on currently and this will rise to 75,000 crore in the next two years, providing direct employment to 5 lakh people, the J&K governer said.

Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 09:42 PM IST
