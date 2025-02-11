Kashmir’s snow magic show! Kupwara turns into winter wonderland after fresh snowfall | Watch video

Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara turned into a winter wonderland after fresh spell of snowfall on Tuesday. Visuals from the area showed, snow covered mountains and frozen lakes.

Updated11 Feb 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Fresh spell of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir turned the area into a winter wonderland.

A fresh episode of snowfall in Kupwara district's Zirhama turned the popular Jammu and Kashmir spot into a winter wonderland. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir drew a large number of tourists this year.

Although snowfall is a major source of tourist attraction in the area, intense weather conditions have led to the short-term closure of several roads and highways in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.

Kashmir turns into winter wonderland | Watch video

After the recent spell of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, news agency ANI shared stunning visuals from Zirhama. The video provided a glimpse of the snow-covered trees, mountains, houses and other structures in the area.

Tourist enjoy Shikara rides in Srinagar

Tourists continue to show up in large numbers in Srinagar to enjoy the winter chill. Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 3.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 10.0 degrees Celsius on Monday, reported ANI. Amid intense weather, tourists in Srinagar embraced the winter chill and enjoyed Shikara rides on the Dal Lake.

Shikara ride in Srinagar

Houseboats lined along the lake's edge added to the picturesque setting, with some emitting plumes of smoke from chimneys, indicating the warmth inside.

The bustling markets near the lake, featuring vendors selling winter delicacies and traditional Kashmiri handicrafts, highlighted the tourism boost despite the cold.

The visuals effectively capture the essence of Srinagar's winter allure, drawing visitors to experience its seasonal beauty.

Despite the chill, tourists are flocking to the region, enjoying the weather and the scenic views that winter brings to the picturesque valley.

Earlier, snowfall in Bhaderwah of Doda district drew in tourists from across the country, enthralling them with its scenic beauty. Tourists, both young and old, were seen throwing snowballs at each other in a lighthearted manner.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 02:40 PM IST
