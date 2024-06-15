Kate Middleton is back! Princess Catherine to make 1st appearance post cancer diagnosis in King Charles’ birthday parade

This year’s Trooping the Colour will celebrate the British monarch’s birthday and mark a significant reunion as King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, make their first public appearance together since their cancer diagnoses, as per Harper's Bazaar.

Both Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, with Charles announcing his condition in February and Kate following in March. The shared experience of their diagnoses and subsequent treatments has brought them closer. In March, a palace spokesperson shared Charles’s reaction to Kate’s diagnosis with Bazaar, saying, “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.’” The spokesperson also noted that the two had bonded during their hospital stays, adding, “Following their time in hospital together, HM has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," as quoted by Harper's Bazaar.

Princess Kate announced her attendance today, making it her first official appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis. The event, set to take place in London on Saturday, has generated much anticipation among royal watchers. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Harper’s Bazaar, “His Majesty is delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day," as quoted by Harper's Bazaar.

