Kate Middleton is back! Princess Catherine to make 1st appearance post cancer diagnosis in King Charles’ birthday parade

  • This year’s Trooping the Colour will not only celebrate the British monarch’s birthday but also mark the first public appearance of King Charles III and Princess Catherine since their cancer diagnoses.

King Charles III and Princess Catherine to make their first public appearance together since their cancer diagnoses at this year's Trooping the Colour.
King Charles III and Princess Catherine to make their first public appearance together since their cancer diagnoses at this year’s Trooping the Colour.(HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

This year’s Trooping the Colour will celebrate the British monarch’s birthday and mark a significant reunion as King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, make their first public appearance together since their cancer diagnoses, as per Harper's  Bazaar.

Both Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, with Charles announcing his condition in February and Kate following in March. The shared experience of their diagnoses and subsequent treatments has brought them closer. In March, a palace spokesperson shared Charles’s reaction to Kate’s diagnosis with Bazaar, saying, “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did.’” The spokesperson also noted that the two had bonded during their hospital stays, adding, “Following their time in hospital together, HM has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," as quoted by Harper's Bazaar.

Princess Kate announced her attendance today, making it her first official appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis. The event, set to take place in London on Saturday, has generated much anticipation among royal watchers. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Harper’s Bazaar, “His Majesty is delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day," as quoted by Harper's Bazaar.

In a personal letter released by Kensington Palace, Kate echoed the excitement: “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer.” However, she cautioned that her return to full-time royal duties is still uncertain, stating, “I am not out of the woods yet," as quoted by Harper's Bazaar.

 

