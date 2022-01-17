Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, ANI reports quoting his relatives. Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing 'antakshari' after dinner when he suddenly took ill, Ragini Maharaj told PTI.

The Kathak exponent, one of India's best known artistes, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said.

Birju Maharaj was a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers which includes his two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj.

Known for his perfect rhythm and expressive abhinaya, or gesture language, Birju Maharaj developed his own unique style. He was known as a brilliant choreographer, and he helped popularise dance-dramas.

Known for his perfect rhythm and expressive abhinaya, or gesture language, Birju Maharaj developed his own unique style. He was known as a brilliant choreographer, and he helped popularise dance-dramas.

Birju Maharaj was the recipient of numerous awards for his contributions to the performing arts, including one of the country's highest civilian honours, the Padma Vibhushan in 1986.

