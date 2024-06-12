Kathua terror attack: Police recovers Pakistan-made chocolates, arms and ammunition from slain terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that several rounds of Pakistan-made magazines, live grenades, medicines and chocolates, besides weapons, have been recovered from the possession of two slain terrorists who attacked a village in Kathua district on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said they recovered three magazines containing 30 rounds, 1 magazine having 24 rounds, 75 rounds in separate polythene and three live grenades from the slain terrorists.

The police also recovered ₹1 lakh currency ( ₹200 notes of ₹500 denomination) and Pakistan-made chocolates, dry chana and stale chapatis.

Kathua Police said the slain terrorists were also having medicines and injections (pain killers), 1 syringe all manufactured in Pakistan.

The slain terrorists also had two packs of A4 batteries, 1 handset wrapped in tape with an antenna and two wires hanging from this handset to communicate with their handlers. One M4 carbine and 1 Ak 47 were also recovered from them, the J&K police said.

A gunfight had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Hira Nagar area of Kathua district on Tuesday evening. Later on Wednesday, the two terrorists were neutralised, and a search operation was launched.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised, and a search operation is underway in the area," ADGP Jammu Anand Jain told reporters on Wednesday.

"A new infiltrative group has emerged in the region and there are chances that more terrorists are hiding in the area. A search operation is still underway and we have cordoned off the area. More details on the incident will be conveyed later," he added, reported PTI.

It was a joint operation by Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel, the officer said.