Kathua terror attack: Rajnath Singh condoles death of 5 soldiers, says ‘search operation underway’ | WATCH

  • Kathua terror attack: One more soldier injured in the terrorist attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Monday has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to five

Agencies
Updated9 Jul 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Kathua terror attack: The attack unfolded around 3.30 pm at Badnota village in the Kathua district
Kathua terror attack: The attack unfolded around 3.30 pm at Badnota village in the Kathua district(HT_PRINT)

Kathua terror attack:Singh on Tuesday condoled death of five soldiers in Kathua attack and noted that counter terror attacks are underway

Singh said on X, “I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K).”

My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region, he added.

 

Five soldiers injured in Kathua terror attack, died

One more soldier injured in the terrorist attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Monday has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to five, a Defence official said.

An encounter is still underway between troops and the terrorists in the area, according to a defence official.

Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the Kathua terror attack were given primary treatment at the Community Health Centre, Billawar and have been referred to the Military Hospital, Pathankot, for further treatment.

"Five injured jawans were brought here and have been given primary treatment. They have been referred to the Military Hospital, Pathankot for treatment...One dead body has been brought here," Sheela Devi, Medical officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar, told ANI.

 

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

In June, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, and Bhaderwah sectors of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed grief over the killing of soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that the solution to these attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises.

"The news of the terrorist attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely sad. While paying my emotional tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. These cowardly attacks on our army are highly condemnable. The fifth terrorist attack within a month is a grave blow to the security of the country and the lives of our soldiers," he said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 09:06 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKathua terror attack: Rajnath Singh condoles death of 5 soldiers, says ‘search operation underway’ | WATCH

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

339.15
09:36 AM | 9 JUL 2024
5 (1.5%)

GAIL India

233.65
09:36 AM | 9 JUL 2024
3.15 (1.37%)

Indian Oil Corporation

172.40
09:36 AM | 9 JUL 2024
2.25 (1.32%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.35
09:36 AM | 9 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KRBL

333.95
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
25.15 (8.14%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

233.20
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
14.35 (6.56%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

241.70
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
13.35 (5.85%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,520.00
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
512.35 (5.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue