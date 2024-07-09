Kathua terror attack: Rajnath Singh condoles death of 5 soldiers, says ‘search operation underway’ | WATCH

Kathua terror attack:Singh on Tuesday condoled death of five soldiers in Kathua attack and noted that counter terror attacks are underway

Singh said on X, “I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K).”

My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region, he added.

I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K).



My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway,… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 9, 2024

Five soldiers injured in Kathua terror attack, died One more soldier injured in the terrorist attack on an army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Monday has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to five, a Defence official said.

An encounter is still underway between troops and the terrorists in the area, according to a defence official.

Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the Kathua terror attack were given primary treatment at the Community Health Centre, Billawar and have been referred to the Military Hospital, Pathankot, for further treatment.

"Five injured jawans were brought here and have been given primary treatment. They have been referred to the Military Hospital, Pathankot for treatment...One dead body has been brought here," Sheela Devi, Medical officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar, told ANI.

#WATCH | J&K: A search operation by security forces is underway in the Machedi area of Kathua.



Indian Army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area of Kathua district in J&K yesterday where five soldiers lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/MlS3Z0nbbm — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

In June, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, and Bhaderwah sectors of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed grief over the killing of soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that the solution to these attacks will come from strong action, not from hollow speeches and false promises.