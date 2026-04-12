Katihar accident: At least 10 killed, dozens injured, ex-gratia announced by CMO, PM Modi — latest updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office late on Saturday announced ex-gratia for the families of the victims of a deadly road accident in Bihar that left at least 10 dead and nearly 25 injured.

The accident took place on Saturday near Gerabari within the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station in the Katihar district, when a bus and a pickup vehicle collided.

Initial reports put the death toll at 10 while the two dozen plus individuals who were injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for advanced medical care.

Leaders express grief, announce relief As news of the accident spread, leaders from across Bihar and India expressed their grief.

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"The tragic loss of lives in the horrific road accident in the Kodha police station area of Katihar district is heartbreaking. Deep condolences to the bereaved families," wrote outgoing CM Nitish Kumar in a post in Hindi on X.

"The dependents of the deceased will be provided with ex-gratia assistance of ₹2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and the injured will receive ₹50 thousand each. Senior officials have reached the accident site and are carrying out relief and rescue operations. Instructions have been issued to ensure proper treatment for the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," Nitish added.

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On the national front, Prime Minister Modi condoled the accident and announced ex-gratia, saying, "The mishap in Katihar, Bihar, is extremely painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," Modi further said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also expressed their condolences.

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"The news of the deaths of people in a road accident in Katihar, Bihar, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray that all the injured persons recover swiftly," wrote President Murmu on X.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Katihar district, Bihar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President added.

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