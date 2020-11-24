Katra to Delhi in 7 hours: Expressway to be completed by 2023. 5 Facts

A unique feature of the Katra-Delhi expressway corridor will be that it will connect two important holy cities -- Katra-Vaishno Devi and Amritsar -- before it reaches Delhi.

The landmark Katra-Delhi expressway corridor will be completed by 2023 and it will promote religious tourism as the road will connect the holy cities of Katra in Jammu and Amritsar in Punjab, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

It will be possible to cover the journey from Katra to Delhi in about seven hours and from Jammu to Delhi in just over six hours.

After receiving an update on the project from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Minister Singh said this express highway is going to be a game-changer and also the first of its kind in north India when it becomes functional.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved ₹ 35,000 crore for its completion.

35,000 crore for its completion. The survey has been completed and land acquisition is under progress from Delhi up to Pathankot, simultaneously the highway from Pathankot-Kathua to Jammu will also be broadened and made into six lanes. There had been some delay in the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic, otherwise the expressway corridor could have been completed even before the proposed timeline.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved ₹ 35,000 crore for its completion.

35,000 crore for its completion. The survey has been completed and land acquisition is under progress from Delhi up to Pathankot, simultaneously the highway from Pathankot-Kathua to Jammu will also be broadened and made into six lanes. There had been some delay in the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic, otherwise the expressway corridor could have been completed even before the proposed timeline.