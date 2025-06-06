Katra to Srinagar in 3 hrs: What makes Kashmir version of Vande Bharat trains special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Express train to Kashmir today from Jammu after the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

Modi will flag off the train services from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) railway station in Jammu's Katra to Srinagar, Kashmir. On the occasion, Modi will also flag off another train from Srinagar to Katra.

So far, trains have been running between Banihal and Baramulla, north of Srinagar in the Kashmir valley, and between Jammu, Udhampur and Katra in the Jammu region.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after ‘Operation Sindoor’ – India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan launched on 7 May in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Today's event will see the first trains plying between Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country. The first passenger train will set off from Delhi and reach Srinagar via the pilgrim town of Katra.

Climate-Specific Vande Bharat The Kashmir version of the Vande Bharat Express trains is designed to handle the harsh winter conditions of the Himalayas. The Vande Bharat Express, being put to service on the Jammu-Srinagar route, is specifically engineered to withstand severe winter conditions in the Himalayan region.

The train maintains efficient functionality at temperatures dropping to minus 20 degrees Celsius. The incorporation of heated windscreens, sophisticated heating mechanisms and thermally insulated lavatories will ensure year-round operations

The train is equipped with climate-specific adaptations to provide advanced heating systems in sub-zero temperatures, driver’s front lookout glass embedded with heating elements for defrosting, and to ensure clear visibility during harsh winters.

Katra to Srinagar in 3 hours? With the flag-off on Friday, Kashmir will have a year-round railway access to the rest of India.

The Vande Bharat train moving on the Chenab bridge will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by 2-3 hours.

The two new Vande Bharat Express trains to Kashmir will begin regular operations on 7 June 2025, the day after the inauguration.

Initially, services will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar. The Jammu Tawi railway station is currently being redeveloped. Once finished, the Vande Bharat Express will extend to Jammu from Srinagar, officials said

Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat Train Schedule

Train number 26401/26402: Train 26401 will depart Katra at 8:10 AM, reach Srinagar at 11:08 AM, and stop at Banihal at 9:58 AM.

Train 26402 will leave Srinagar at 2:00 PM, arrive in Katra at 4:48 PM, and stop at Banihal at 3:10 PM. This train does not run on Tuesdays.

With the inauguration of Vande Bharat, Kashmir gains year-round railway access to the rest of India.

Train number 26403/26404: Train 26404 will depart Srinagar at 8:00 AM, reach Katra at 10:58 AM, and stop at Banihal at 9:02 AM.

Train 26403 will leave Katra at 2:55 PM, arrive in Srinagar at 5:53 PM, and stop at Banihal at 4:40 PM. This train does not run on Wednesdays.