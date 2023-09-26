Katrina Kaif appointed as Uniqlo India's brand ambassador

New Delhi: Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has appointed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its first brand ambassador in India as and attempts to woo affluent shoppers and plans to add to more stores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 40-year-old actor will be seen in Uniqlo's campaign films across digital and offline channels, the retailer said on Tuesday. Kaif joins the ranks of tennis star Roger Federer, who was appointed as Uniqlo's global brand ambassador in 2018.

The one-year partnership will see the Bollywood actor endorse the brand’s Fall-Winter 2023 campaign, which will encompass all media channels including print, digital and outdoor, as well as in-store promotional material. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uniqlo, which made its India debut in 2019, has 10 stores in the country at present and two more in the pipeline. Most of them are located in Delhi-NCR, with one each in Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Punjab’s Zirakpur. It is set to open stores in Mumbai. The brand draws consumers across age groups with its casual clothing lines.

Kaif said, "Uniqlo has been my go-to brand for daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with," she said. Kaif will next be seen in Bollywood film Tiger 3, scheduled for Diwali.

“We are extremely pleased to have Katrina Kaif join us as Uniqlo’s first brand endorser in India," said Tomohiko Sei, chief executive officer, Uniqlo India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uniqlo is part of Japan’s largest fashion group Fast Retailing. It is the largest of eight brands in the group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lan.

In FY22, Uniqlo India’s income surged 64% from the previous year to ₹391 crore, according to data from financial intelligence platform Tofler. The retailer is yet to disclose its FY23 financials.

